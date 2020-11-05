Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Netflix’s You season 3: here’s what we know so far

It is expected to be released in 2021

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Netflix’s You season 3: here’s what we know so far

Photo: Netflix

Almost a year after the success of season 2 of Netflix’s hit series You, the streaming giant has confirmed another instalment of its hit psycho-thriller is on the way.

“We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times,” Netflix wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Badgley wearing a face covering that reads: “HELLO YOU.”

Here’s what we know so far about the next potential chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story.

The third season of Goldberg’s amorous adventures will see the adapted book series from American author Caroline Kepnes return again.

The third novel is now complete, so keep your eyes open for that if you want an idea of where the show will be headed next. As with the books, the show allows us into the mind of the lovesick psychopath Joe Goldberg as he establishes new relationships in, especially in intense ways.

Filming of You season 3 began earlier this year, but while new details have largely dried up since the coronavirus pandemic hit, we now have a new addition to the cast: Animal Kingdom’s Scott Speedman.

There’s no official release date yet, but we’re still hoping to see the show return in 2021.

