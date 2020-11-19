Nabeel Qureshi’s Ki Jana wins at Miami Film Festival

Na Maloom Afraad’s director Nabeel Qureshi has added another feather to his cap.

Qureshi’s directed music video Ki Jana has won the Best Music Video Award at Miami Short Film Festival 2020. The video was made in collaboration with Shani Arshad.

The song, starring Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider, was submitted as ‘Red – the colour of love’.

Related: Sonya Hussyn teases fans with look from new project

Won the award at miami short film festival @MIAMIsFF



For best music video #kijana by @shaniarshadali



Congrats to the team @fizza999 pic.twitter.com/8AK3dBsASR — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) November 16, 2020

Nabeel Qureshi gave his acceptance speech online after the award was announced.

“Thank you so much, it is very humbling. I am grateful to my team who participated in the realization of this award. Also, thanks to the jury of the Miami Film Festival,” said Qureshi.

MSFF 2020 began on November 16 and will continue till the 23rd.

Earlier this year, ‘Ki Jana’ was also nominated at the Bucharest Film Awards 2020.

On the work front, Qureshi’s feature film Quaid e Azam Zindabad has been scheduled to release this year.

He has directed multiple super-hit Pakistani films, such as ‘Load Wedding’, ‘Actor in Law’, and ‘Na Maloom Afraad’.