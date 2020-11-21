Muneeb Butt makes wife Aiman Khan’s birthday special

Actor Muneeb Butt has made wife Aiman Khan’s birthday memorable.

In the scenic backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, Butt arranged a birthday surprise for her. He wrote a sweet birthday note for her too.

“I love you so much that words cannot express it, he wrote on Instagram. “It is only the feelings of love, mutual respect and care that can express my true feelings for you. Here`s wishing you a very happy Birthday and many more to come.”

He also shared clips and photos in which he is bringing her along for the surprise.

Khan also posted pictures of the celebration and thanked him and her fans for their “lovely wishes.”

They are on vacation in Turkey, and have been posting about their adventures.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their daughter Amal in 2019.