Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday they were renewing popular crime drama series Mirzapur for a third season, reported the Hindustan Times.

Fans had to wait as long as two years for the second season of Mirzapur, since the first one released in 2018. The release date of season 3 hasn’t been unveiled.

Season two, which became the most-watched show on Amazon Prime in India within just seven days of its release, debuted last month.

The second season not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark, Amazon Prime said in a press release.

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller about mafia rule, crime, drugs and violence in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first season was released in 2018 and became an instant hit. The second season was released on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

The series features a stellar cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.