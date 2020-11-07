Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Minal Khan is a fan of trekking and sunrises

Shares throwback pictures of Egypt trip on Instagram

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Minal Khan is a fan of trekking and sunrises

Photo: Minal Khan/ Instagram

Actor Minal Khan can’t get enough of the memories she made during her trip to Egypt earlier this year.

She shared pictures of “the most wonderful” sunrise she witnessed while trekking in Egypt’s majestic Mount Sinai.

“Throwback to the most memorable trek and sunrise of my life at Jabal Musa (Mount Sinai, Egypt) we trekked all night in -10 temperature to offer Fajar and witnessed the most wonderful sunrise !!

In February, Minal took a trip to Egypt with her mother. She shared an aesthetically pleasing shot of her posing against the Great Pyramid of Giza on a travel group with the message: exploring EGYPT and loving it. Let me know if anyone of you is around.

Minal’s travel partner, Uzma Mubeen, also posted a photo with her daughter from Egypt.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Egypt Minal Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Haroon's TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren't happy
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.