Minal Khan is a fan of trekking and sunrises

Actor Minal Khan can’t get enough of the memories she made during her trip to Egypt earlier this year.

She shared pictures of “the most wonderful” sunrise she witnessed while trekking in Egypt’s majestic Mount Sinai.

“Throwback to the most memorable trek and sunrise of my life at Jabal Musa (Mount Sinai, Egypt) we trekked all night in -10 temperature to offer Fajar and witnessed the most wonderful sunrise !!

In February, Minal took a trip to Egypt with her mother. She shared an aesthetically pleasing shot of her posing against the Great Pyramid of Giza on a travel group with the message: exploring EGYPT and loving it. Let me know if anyone of you is around.

Minal’s travel partner, Uzma Mubeen, also posted a photo with her daughter from Egypt.