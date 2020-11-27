Mehwish Hayat has a special wish for her ‘superman’

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has the perfect wish for her ‘Superman’ brother Danish Hayat on his birthday. She feels lucky to have a brother like him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mehwish remarked that she feels so proud to have her brother on her side. She also shared numerous throwback pictures with her brother.

“Cliched it may be, but its the only way I can truly express how much having a brother like you mean to me, said Mehwish. “Every time on your birthday I get emotional thinking about how lucky I got! I feel so proud to have you by my side, protecting me from the sorrows and shielding me in times of trouble.. You’re my Superman !!!”

Mehwish credited her brother for her success and called him her role model.

“Without any shadow of a doubt, I would not be where I am today without you..! You should be a role model for every brother in the world!” said Mehwish. “May God give you every possible reason to smile and be happy always and forever. Above all, be thankful to me for tolerating you for another year… !”

