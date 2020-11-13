Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehreen Jabbar not happy with ZEE5 ban in Pakistan

She thinks it will hurt local entertainment industry

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Mehreen Jabbar not happy with ZEE5 ban in Pakistan

Photo: Walnut

Director Mehreen Jabbar is not happy with the government’s decision to block Indian streaming platforms, including the ZEE5 video-on-demand service, in Pakistan. She thinks the ban will only hurt the entertainment industry.

“They might have made it more difficult to access ZEE5 in Pakistan at the moment but hope we find a way out of it because the only thing that will be hurt because of this ban is our own industry,” she wrote on Instagram.

Read on: Indian entertainment platform to air original content from Pakistan

She shared few monochrome shots of her directorial web-series Ek Jhooti Love Story which has been streaming on the platform since October 30.

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Madiha Imam, the series is a sweeping tale of two people looking for their ideal partner. It’s a light-hearted family drama with compelling, quirky characters and a fascinating exploration of different kinds of relationships.

Earlier, the director had told SAMAA Digital that she was reluctant to take up the project at first but is thankful that she did. “This project gave me déjà vu from one of my favourite series Daam,” said Jabbar. “The reason is that there was no creative interference. The decisions coming from the producers were for the project’s benefit.”

According to the notification issued by the State Bank, Pakistanis will no longer be able to make payments for their subscription of Indian streaming services.  

The State Bank said that a letter from the Cabinet Division has instructed it to stop different modes of payments, including credit cards, for subscribing to Indian content in Pakistan. It specifically mentioned ZEE5 in its notification.

The platform is known for producing series that would not otherwise be able to be produced in Pakistan. Churailsfor example, became the subject of controversy for its stark dialogue that people criticised for “spreading vulgarity”.

ZEE5 even removed the show from its app for Pakistani audiences after the criticism grew heated but later made it available again.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ek Jhooti Love Story Mehreen Jabbar Zee5
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mehreen jabbar, Zee5, Zee5 ban, mehreen jabbar husband mehreen jabbar movies mehreen jabbar contact mehreen jabbar instagram mehreen jabbar family
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a 'divorce office'
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.