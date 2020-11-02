Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Maya Ali advises people to spend more time with parents

She has written a note for her late father

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Maya Ali advises people to spend more time with parents

Photo: File

Actor Maya Ali wants everyone to spend more time out of their routines with their parents.

She has penned an emotional note for her late father, expressing how she misses him in her life.

“It’s been four years since you left us. People say time is a great healer but the reality is not the same always,” she wrote on Instagram.

Related: Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film

“I miss you baba jaan on every small moment, with each passing day, whenever there is an up and down. You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts and you always will be,” she said. “I have always said this, and I am still saying and I always will, please spend as much time as possible with your parents. Once they are gone they won’t come back.”

She also asked them to recite Surah Fateha for her late father.  

Ali lost her father in 2016. She has been open about her relationship with him. In a BBC interview, the actor said that her father was not happy with her choice of career and refused to speak to her. She said that they made peace six months before he passed away.

On the work front, Ali is set to return to TV screens with her upcoming drama Pehli Si Mohabbat, opposite Sheheryar Munawar. It will be directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.

RELATED STORIES

