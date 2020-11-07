Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Maya pens emotional note for her ‘jan, life and strength’

Actor thanks her mother and friends for their support

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Maya pens emotional note for her ‘jan, life and strength’

Photo: Maya Ali/ Instagram

Paray Hut Love actor Maya Ali got a special message for her ‘jan, life, and strength’ as she took to social media to praise her mother.

“My jan, my life, my strength. I wish I could find the words to write about you Amma,” said Ali in an Instagram post on Friday. “I hope I have been able to be a good daughter. I wish I could give you every single moment of peace.”

She added that without her mother she is nothing and whatever she has achieved in life so far is all just because of her mother’s prayers.

“I am sorry if I don’t pick up your call when I am at a shoot, I am sorry if I don’t give you proper time as you have sacrificed your life to raise your kids,” said the actor. “Amma I wish I could give you even 1% of what you have done.”

Related: Maya Ali says her mom is a superwoman

In the following post on Instagram, she paid a tribute to her favourite designer Faiza Saqlain. She said that Faiza and Saqlian make her world happier and peaceful.

The actor believes that it is her good deeds that she was privileged to meet Faiza and Saqlain.

“Faiza and saqlain bhai I swear I must have done something good to have you both in my life. I can’t imagine my life without you two,” said Ali.

Ali remarked that these two people have shaped her understanding of relationships. “Thank you for being with me thank you for wiping my tears, thank you for listening to my useless talks all the time, thank you for picking up my call at 2 and 3am,” said Maan Mayal actor.

Related: Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film

The actor also thanked her ‘girl gang’ for their continuous support.

“Most of them are super moms and trust me they are. I still can’t imagine how they manage to look on point always,” said Ali. “How they manage their full-time house thing and then their work. Hats off to them and love them to the moon and back. “

Earlier, Ali took to social media to advise people on spending more time with their parents as she penned an emotional note for her late father, expressing how she misses him in her life.

On the work front, Ali is set to return to TV screens with her upcoming drama Pehli Si Mohabbat, opposite Sheheryar Munawar. It will be directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Instagram Maya Ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Haroon's TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren't happy
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.