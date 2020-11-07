Maya pens emotional note for her ‘jan, life and strength’

Paray Hut Love actor Maya Ali got a special message for her ‘jan, life, and strength’ as she took to social media to praise her mother.

“My jan, my life, my strength. I wish I could find the words to write about you Amma,” said Ali in an Instagram post on Friday. “I hope I have been able to be a good daughter. I wish I could give you every single moment of peace.”

She added that without her mother she is nothing and whatever she has achieved in life so far is all just because of her mother’s prayers.

“I am sorry if I don’t pick up your call when I am at a shoot, I am sorry if I don’t give you proper time as you have sacrificed your life to raise your kids,” said the actor. “Amma I wish I could give you even 1% of what you have done.”

In the following post on Instagram, she paid a tribute to her favourite designer Faiza Saqlain. She said that Faiza and Saqlian make her world happier and peaceful.

The actor believes that it is her good deeds that she was privileged to meet Faiza and Saqlain.

“Faiza and saqlain bhai I swear I must have done something good to have you both in my life. I can’t imagine my life without you two,” said Ali.

Ali remarked that these two people have shaped her understanding of relationships. “Thank you for being with me thank you for wiping my tears, thank you for listening to my useless talks all the time, thank you for picking up my call at 2 and 3am,” said Maan Mayal actor.

The actor also thanked her ‘girl gang’ for their continuous support.

“Most of them are super moms and trust me they are. I still can’t imagine how they manage to look on point always,” said Ali. “How they manage their full-time house thing and then their work. Hats off to them and love them to the moon and back. “

Earlier, Ali took to social media to advise people on spending more time with their parents as she penned an emotional note for her late father, expressing how she misses him in her life.

On the work front, Ali is set to return to TV screens with her upcoming drama Pehli Si Mohabbat, opposite Sheheryar Munawar. It will be directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.