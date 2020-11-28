Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Maryam Nafees contracts coronavirus, advises people to wear masks

She is self-isolating

Photo: Maryam Nafees/ Instagram

Actor Maryam Nafees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She informed fans that she is in isolation and away from home.

“Greetings from isolation. Unfortunately, I’ve added to the COVID count by testing positive,” she wrote on Instagram. She has been showing harsh symptoms and requested people to pray for her.

She advised fans to take care of themselves and people around them. “Wear your mask and take all the precautionary measures. This too shall pass, InshaAllah!” she added.

Recently, actors including Usman Mukhtar and Ameer Gilani also contracted the coronavirus. They have now recovered.

Gilani, who had been isolating at home, shared that the experience was scary and annoying.

Coronavirus cases are steadily rising in the country as a second wave has hit Pakistan. People are instructed to wear masks when leaving their houses and follow all safety guidelines.

