HOME > Entertainment

Kubra Khan, Goher Mumtaz pair up for upcoming film Abhee

The script has been written by the singer

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kubra Khan, Goher Mumtaz pair up for upcoming film Abhee

Photo: Goher Mumtaz/ Instagram

Na Maloom Afraad star Kubra Khan and Jal singer Goher Mumtaz are starring in a romantic thriller titled Abhee. This is the first time that two will be working together. 

Directed by Asad Malik, the script has been written by Gohar himself.

The feature film’s star-studded cast includes Asif Raza Mir, Yasra Rizvi, Hina Bayat, Mehmood Aslam, Saleem Sheikh, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, and Usman Peerzada.

The first spell of Abhee has been filmed in the valleys of Kashmir.

The music is composed by Gohar and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Aima Baig will feature in the soundtrack.

The film is most likely to hit the cinemas in 2021. The singer-turned-actor made his acting debut with a guest appearance in ‘Lahore Se Aagey’.

Kubra is currently waiting for the release of her film ‘London Nahi Jaunga’.

