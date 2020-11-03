Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom

The movie will go on floors next month

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Jemima Khan, the former wife of PM Imran Khan, is all set to produce a romantic comedy. She has also written the script for it.

The movie, titled What’s Love Got to Do With It?, stars Lily James, Emma Thompson and Shazad Latif.

The story deals with love and marriage and is set between London and South Asia. Khan and Latif both have family ties to Pakistan.

According to Deadline, Golden Globe-nominated director Shekhar Kapur will be directing it. The project marks the return of Kapur who hasn’t directed a feature since 2007’s Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Related: Jamal Rahman wins Best Indie Filmmaker for film Elizabeth

The movie is expected to go on floors next month.

Khan began working in film and television as an executive producer. Through Instinct Productions, she has produced the 2019 Emmy-nominated docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO and the award-winning docuseries The Clinton Affair for A&E Networks, which aired on Sky Atlantic in 2018.

