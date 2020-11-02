Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Jawad Ahmad tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, confirmed his wife Mehreen Jawad.

She told SAMAA Digital that the singer is currently quarantined at home and is taking all precautionary measures. Mahreen revealed that she also had developed coronavirus symptoms, even after testing negative.

Earlier, Jawad Ahmed urged his fans and followers to follow the SOPs to keep themselves safe and to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease.

He urged the public to not fear the pandemic and act sensibly. The news of Ahmad’s diagnosis comes only days after actor Usman Muktar and Model Farwa Kazmi announced that their test results had come positive.

Celebrities who suffered from COVID

Several celebrities such as Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Naveed Raza, Abrarul Haq, Noaman Sami, Alizey Shah, Rubina Ashraf, Bilal Maqsood, and Alyzeh Gabol had contracted the virus too. Recently, actor Usman Mukhtar also tested positive and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery.