Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai

She danced at family wedding

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Photo: Instagram

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star with over 10 million followers, has left fans in awe of her dancing skills.

She grooved to Indian song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the 1997 movie Hero No 1 starring Bollywood heavyweights Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Mirza was reportedly dancing at a family wedding with her cousin.

On November 9, the TikTokker said she had moved to Tokyo due to increasing rape cases in across Pakistan. She later clarified that she spoke in the heat of the moment and had no plans to relocate.

“I decided to move abroad in an emotionally broken state after seeing countless reports about women and children being raped in the country.

“The final straw for me was when an official said the victim shouldn’t have gone out in the first place.”

Mirza was referring to the Lahore motorway rape case where a women was raped by two men in front of her children.

Umar Sheikh, the Lahore CCPO, appeared on Dunya News after the rape was reported and preferred to talk about the survivor’s decision to take the motorway with her children before explaining what his force was doing to apprehend the criminals.

The chief of Lahore police then said the woman should have checked petrol in her car before taking the longer route because there are no petrol pumps on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jannat Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Writer Mohammad Ahmed, Actor, Director, Pakistani Drama, All Pakistani Dramas, Jalan Drama,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Jana Malik has found a new hobby
Jana Malik has found a new hobby
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.