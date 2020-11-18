Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star with over 10 million followers, has left fans in awe of her dancing skills.

She grooved to Indian song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the 1997 movie Hero No 1 starring Bollywood heavyweights Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Mirza was reportedly dancing at a family wedding with her cousin.

On November 9, the TikTokker said she had moved to Tokyo due to increasing rape cases in across Pakistan. She later clarified that she spoke in the heat of the moment and had no plans to relocate.

“I decided to move abroad in an emotionally broken state after seeing countless reports about women and children being raped in the country.

“The final straw for me was when an official said the victim shouldn’t have gone out in the first place.”

Mirza was referring to the Lahore motorway rape case where a women was raped by two men in front of her children.

Umar Sheikh, the Lahore CCPO, appeared on Dunya News after the rape was reported and preferred to talk about the survivor’s decision to take the motorway with her children before explaining what his force was doing to apprehend the criminals.

The chief of Lahore police then said the woman should have checked petrol in her car before taking the longer route because there are no petrol pumps on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.