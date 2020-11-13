Is Imran Abbas joining politics?

He posted pictures from Parliament House
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has left his fans confused after he uploaded multiple pictures from Parliament House in Islamabad.
On Instagram, Abbas hinted at a new beginning as he posted a picture standing outside Parliament House.
“Thank you Allah for being so kind! Too excited for another new beginning,” said the Dil e Muztar actor.
In another post, he is standing upright in a green blazer with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in the background.
On the work front, Abbas is making a come back to television screens after almost a year and a half with new drama Amanat.
The cast includes Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed, Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid.
Imran Abbas last graced the screen with Thora Sa Haq alongside Ayeza Khan.