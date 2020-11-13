Is Imran Abbas joining politics?

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has left his fans confused after he uploaded multiple pictures from Parliament House in Islamabad.

On Instagram, Abbas hinted at a new beginning as he posted a picture standing outside Parliament House.

“Thank you Allah for being so kind! Too excited for another new beginning,” said the Dil e Muztar actor.

In another post, he is standing upright in a green blazer with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in the background.

On the work front, Abbas is making a come back to television screens after almost a year and a half with new drama Amanat.

The cast includes Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed, Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid.

Imran Abbas last graced the screen with Thora Sa Haq alongside Ayeza Khan.