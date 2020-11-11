Iqra Aziz super excited about Yasir Hussain’s directorial debut

The ever-supportive wife and actor Iqra Aziz is super excited about Yasir Hussain’s directorial debut. She shared a glimpse of the project.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Suno Chanda starlet said that she is exhilarated and looking forward to Hussain’s directorial artwork. “I am so proud of you my baby,” said Aziz.

Hussain’s directorial debut named ‘Dori’ will be released soon under the banner of KMJ productions.

This is not the first time the power couple has been seen supporting each other’s work on social media.

Hussain praised her stitching skills after she made a kurta for him.

The duo has actively been sharing adorable pictures with fans on social media.

The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2019. Their beautiful day-time wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.