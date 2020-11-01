Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan

Instagram famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, known by his handle CZNBurak, is in Pakistan and cooking up a storm.

He arrived in Islamabad on Saturday and announced that in the spirit of Pak-Turk friendship, he would be opening a restaurant in Pakistan.

The message he has received from Pakistan is ‘we are together,’ he said, adding that he is inviting everyone to come eat good food at the restaurant he will open in Pakistan.

He is in Pakistan till November 3 and wants to visit Nathia Gali, Murree and Lahore.

He also served meals at a homeless shelter with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare Sania Nishtar.