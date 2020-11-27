Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s engagement ceremony

Photos have surfaced of the event

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photos have surfaced of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony to Mehmood Chaudhry. 

In the pictures, her father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, is seen sitting on stage next to the couple and her brother Bilawal is on video call on an iPad held up by their sister Aseefa.

Bilawal tested positive for the coronavirus and is not attending the event.

The event was held at Bilawal House in Karachi on Friday.

It isn't known yet who made Bakhtawar's outfit, but she was wearing pink with a dupatta draped across her front. Her shawl was covered with Mughal art.

Bakhktawar also posted a picture on Instagram.

Her fiance is Mehmood Chaudhry, the son of a US-based businessman who is originally from Lahore.

In a note posted on Twitter earlier in the day, Bakhtawar expressed her gratitude for the love and prayers she has received.

“Very sentimental and emotional day. So grateful for everyone’s love and prayers,” she wrote.

“Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate,” she said, adding that the Bhutto family and all party members will celebrate this occasion post-COVID-19.

She asked people to keep her mother, the late Benazir Bhutto and all her family members, in their prayers.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari
 
