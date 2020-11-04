Indian actor Vijay Raaz arrested for ‘molesting’ crew member

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested on November 2 for allegedly molesting a female crew member. He was later released on conditional bail by a local court.

According to Indian Express, a case has been registered against Raaz on the complaint of a crew member of Bollywood film Sherni.

“The woman came to us with the complaint on Monday night, saying she was molested by Vijay Raaz at a hotel where the film crew is staying,” the publication quoted Gondia Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni as saying.

“Based on her complaint, we lodged an FIR and arrested Raaz on Tuesday morning. A local court later granted him conditional bail.”

The Vidya Balan starrer is being shot in the jungles of Balaghat, about 40km away in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Raaz is known for his work in movies such as Welcome, Delhi Belly, Dedh Ishqiya, Mumbai Xpress, Bombay to Goa, Company, and Monsoon Wedding. In 2014, he made his directorial debut with the movie Kya Dilli Kya Lahore.