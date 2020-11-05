Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar

She was previously married to Kushal Tandon for a year

SAMAA
Posted: Nov 5, 2020
Indian actor Gauahar Khan, who got her big breakthrough in Bollywood after winning reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2013, has gotten engaged to dancer and TikTok star Zaid Darbar.

Both celebrities revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday morning.

💍♥️ @zaid_darbar

💍♥️ @gauaharkhan

Their engagement isn’t a shocker for their fans since both have been very open about their relationship on social media.

The 37-year-old actor was previously married to her industry colleague Kushal Tandon from 2013 to 2014. Both had gotten together during Bigg Boss season 7.

