Imran Ashraf’s son claps for father over LSA nomination

Mushk actor Imran Ashraf’s son Roham Imran couldn’t be happier on his father being nominated for the Lux Style Awards.

Ashraf received his first Lux Style Awards nomination this year for his performance as Bhola in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

On Friday, Ashra shared a video on his social media showing his son’s joy over receiving the nomination.

Earlier, he took to social media and expressed his joy at being nominated and thanked his fans and the organisers.

“Alhamdulillah, Thank you Lux. Yeah meri first Lux nomination hai [This is my first Lux Style Awards nomination],” Ashraf posted on Instagram.

In Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Ashraf played Bhola, a young man with mental disabilities. Some of his dialogues in the drama have become very popular and people raved over his performance.

Ashraf began his career as a child actor and later went on to play supporting roles in numerous Pakistani television dramas. Today, he is known for his work in dramas such as Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and Tabeer.

Following his success on television, Ashraf is ready to make his debut on the silver screen with Dum Mastam. The talented Amar Khan will play Ashraf’s love interest in the rom-com.

Along with being the female lead, Khan has also written the film. Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, the brains behind the Mahira Khan-starrer Superstar, will direct the movie. It will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui.