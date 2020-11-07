Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf’s son claps for father over LSA nomination

Actor shared a video on social media

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Imran Ashraf’s son claps for father over LSA nomination

Photo: Imran Ashraf/ Facebook

Mushk actor Imran Ashraf’s son Roham Imran couldn’t be happier on his father being nominated for the Lux Style Awards.

Ashraf received his first Lux Style Awards nomination this year for his performance as Bhola in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

On Friday, Ashra shared a video on his social media showing his son’s joy over receiving the nomination.

Earlier, he took to social media and expressed his joy at being nominated and thanked his fans and the organisers.

Alhamdulillah, Thank you Lux. Yeah meri first Lux nomination hai [This is my first Lux Style Awards nomination],” Ashraf posted on Instagram.  

In Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Ashraf played Bhola, a young man with mental disabilities. Some of his dialogues in the drama have become very popular and people raved over his performance.     

Ashraf began his career as a child actor and later went on to play supporting roles in numerous Pakistani television dramas. Today, he is known for his work in dramas such as Alif Allah Aur InsaanRanjha Ranjha Kardi, and Tabeer.

Following his success on television, Ashraf is ready to make his debut on the silver screen with Dum MastamThe talented Amar Khan will play Ashraf’s love interest in the rom-com.

Along with being the female lead, Khan has also written the film. Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, the brains behind the Mahira Khan-starrer Superstar, will direct the movie. It will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Ashraf Lux Style Awards Roham Imran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Haroon's TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren't happy
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.