Huzaifa Khan, an aspiring young singer, not fazed by criticism

In an age, when everyone wants to go instantly viral on the internet, an aspiring Pakistani singer Huzaifa Khan wants to put in the hard work to make his name in the music industry.

Khan, 20, developed an interest in music in 2017. A meet-up with television actor and musician Nadeem Jafri led him to participate in PTV Home’s singing show Junior Star with Nadeem Jafri.

The show didn’t see the light of day. But it helped him develop his skills with vocal training and guidance from Jafri.

“Nadeem bhai is my mentor. When I gave an audition for the show, I was rejected. But he encouraged me to try again,” he told SAMAA Digital. “He [Jafri] believed that with vocal training, I could improve my singing.”

Khan was saddened when the show was cancelled. “At that time, one of my friends suggested I begin uploading my videos on social media,” he said, adding that he didn’t find the idea working in the long run.

“I think real recognition comes when you work on yourself, when you work hard to hone your talent.”

Khan posted his first video on YouTube in January this year. A melodious cover of Darshan Raval’s Tera Zikr, the video features only his vocals and his guitarist friend Waseem Ahmad.

The next cover he posted was Arijit Singh’s Uska Hi Bana with another viral sensation Vahaj Hanif.

“That was the turning point for me. My fan following has increased since then,” he said. He has almost 30,000 subscribers on the platform today.

An incident at age three caused him burn injuries on his face and body. Faced with challenges since then, Khan hasn’t given up his courage. Instead, he wants to help inspire other people.

“Jo cheez guzar gayi usay yaad karne ka faida nahi [It’s of no use to keep remembering things that happened in the past],” he said, advising that everyone should follow their heart.

“If you want to perform on stage, imagine as if there is no one in front of you, only you are present. No matter where you are performing, just think you are alone,” he said.

With the appreciation and fan following growing, there has been some criticism and negativity as well. “The most important thing I’ve learned from people around me is that criticism is present in everyone’s life,” he said, adding that the best way to deal with negativity is to not react and keep going.

“Learn to face criticism and you will learn how to live life,” he added.

Khan plans to release a music video in December. It will be a cover of one of Atif Aslam’s song. He wants to make music on his own in the future.

“Life is incomplete without struggles. Try again and again and one day you will be successful,” he said.

Sharing a piece of advice for aspiring musicians, he said there is nothing wrong to be inspired by certain singers and follow them, but don’t be a “copycat.”