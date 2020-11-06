Is Hrithik Roshan making Hollywood debut with spy thriller?

He has already auditioned for the role
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks with a big Hollywood studio. The actor may play the parallel lead in a spy film and has auditioned for the role, according to Hindustan Times.
A source spoke to Mid-day and stated that the actor had taped his audition and sent it to the US.
If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4.
Earlier this year, Hrithik signed up with a US agency, Gersh, signalling that he was looking for the opportunities in the west.
Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood have made a mark in Hollywood films including the late Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Ali Fazal.