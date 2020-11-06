Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Is Hrithik Roshan making Hollywood debut with spy thriller?

He has already auditioned for the role

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Is Hrithik Roshan making Hollywood debut with spy thriller?

Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks with a big Hollywood studio. The actor may play the parallel lead in a spy film and has auditioned for the role, according to Hindustan Times.

A source spoke to Mid-day and stated that the actor had taped his audition and sent it to the US. 

Related: Motorway rape case inspires film

If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4.

Earlier this year, Hrithik signed up with a US agency, Gersh, signalling that he was looking for the opportunities in the west.

Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood have made a mark in Hollywood films including the late Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Ali Fazal. 

