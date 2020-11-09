Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain

Did you know singer Haroon Rashid, who tied the knot back in July, had proposed to his wife Farwa Hussain “just a couple of weeks” after he met her?

Hussain shared an adorable story on Instagram about how they met and fell in love.

“In 2014, Haroon and I met for the first time. We were introduced to each other through a cousin of mine. After that we stayed in touch on social media and the phone,” she said.

They kept bumping into each other at different events after that. “We made many plans but never got a chance to connect properly and got busy with our lives here and there,” shared Hussain.

In 2020 they finally got a chance to hang out with each other.” We met a couple of times and there was an immediate connection. We started to get to know each other better,” she said.

Related: Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals

“Just a couple of weeks later, he surprised me with a proposal and confessed that he had liked me all along. I was pretty shocked and surprised in a happy way and said yes! The connection and understanding that I felt with him, I had never felt anything like that before in my life.”

Hussain added that she instantly knew that he was made for her. “I knew he was the one. I liked that instead of asking me to be in a relationship with him, he asked for my hand in marriage. So we decided not to waste time and got married within a few weeks.”

Earlier, Haroon took to social media and shared that he waited his whole life to marry Hussain.

“I feel blessed and overjoyed to have married one of the most amazing human beings I have ever known. True love is such a powerful and beautiful thing and I have waited my whole life for this. I’m looking forward to this exciting new chapter of my life with my beautiful and charming wife by my side,” he wrote in the caption.

Haroon and Hussain tied the knot on June 29, 2020, in a ceremony with just close friends and family in Islamabad.

Haroon is a British-born Pakistani singer-songwriter, music producer, composer, director and social activist. Formerly a member of the pop band Awaz in the 1990s, Haroon has sold millions of singles and albums worldwide and has performed at venues such as the Wembley Arena.