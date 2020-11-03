Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals

Couple is on a fun getaway in Muzaffarabad

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Haroon/ Instgram

Newly married Haroon Rashid and Farwa are couple goals when it comes to TikTok videos. Their recent dance video is the most adorable thing to watch.

Haroon posted it on Sunday and people can not stop commenting.

Related: Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa

Farwa shared the same video but also revealed that the couple is on a getaway in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir.

“Made these TikTok’s in our hotel room,” she said and asked fans which video was their favourite.

Haroon tied the knot with Farwa on June 29, 2020, in a ceremony with just close friends and family in Islamabad.

Haroon is a British-born Pakistani singer-songwriter, music producer, composer, director and social activist. Formerly a member of the pop band Awaz in the 1990s, Haroon has sold millions of singles and albums worldwide and has performed at venues such as the Wembley Arena.

