This is what Hania Aamir looked like in childhood

Once in a while, we go through our camera roll and stumble upon a picture of ourselves or loved ones and reminisce. Actor Hania Aamir has also taken a trip down the memory lane.

The Dil Ruba star shared a childhood picture of herself on Instagram. She is sporting powder pink shorts with a white shirt and the same bright smile.

“Not much has changed,” she wrote.

Fans have been leaving heart emojis and sweet comments on her picture.

Aamir is quite an entertainer on Instagram with over three million followers. She posts clips and stories of her singing, dancing, and all sorts of fun content.

On the work front, she can be seen in Meray Dost Meray Yaar Season 2. It’s a musical TV series directed by Mehreen Jabbar. The cast includes singers Asim Azhar and Ali Hamza, Asad Siddiqui, Mariyam Nafees, Hamzah Tariq Jamil, Behroze Sabzwari and Marina Khan.