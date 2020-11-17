Film director, producer Iqbal Kashmiri passes away

Legendary Lollywood film director Iqbal Kashmiri passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. The 78-year-old director was buried on Monday.

Kashmiri, suffering from chronic kidney disease, was hospitalised in critical condition one week ago and stayed in the intensive treatment unit. He has left four daughters and two sons.

Kashmiri made his debut as a director in 1970 with the film Taxi Driver, that went on to become a commercial success and paved actor Yousaf Khan as a star. Following its success, Kashmiri went on to direct Babal (1971) and Banarsi (1973), both had record-breaking numbers. The director is also responsible for introducing the likes of Sultan Rahi and Munnawar Zarif.

Through his career that spanned several decades, Kashmiri delivered a total of 84 films, in Urdu, Punjabi and Pashto.

Among his other notable films are Zidi, Sharif Badmash, Hum Aik hain, Bhabi Diyan Churiyan, Mukhara, Jo dur gya woh mur gya, and Ghar kab aou gy.