Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig tease fans with new music

It will be their first collaboration

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig tease fans with new music

Photo: @farhan_saeed/ Instagram

Singer and actor Farhan Saeed is ready to release new music in collaboration with Aima Baig. It will be their first song together.  

“Something exciting coming soon,” he posted on Instagram along with a behind the scenes shot with Baig. It seems the duo have been busy making the music video for their upcoming song.

View this post on Instagram

Something exciting coming soon ! @aima_baig_official

A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

Watch: Fan charms Aima Baig by singing her hit song

The Ehle Dil singer also shared a BTS still with Saeed. They haven’t revealed more details about the project but fans are excited.

In last few years, the Jal band alum has ventured towards acting and starred in some of the popular and acclaimed television dramas including Udaari, Suno Chanda and the recent Prem Gali.  

Baig was featured in Haadi Uppal’s debut single Te Quiero, released in May. She has become a popular name in the Pakistani music industry following her success with Coke Studio. She has sung songs for numerous Pakistani films including Lahore Se Aagey, Parey Hut Love, Na Maloom Afraad and Teefa In Trouble and OSTs for dramas.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aima Baig Farhan Saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
REPLUG: Mehreen Jabbar’s new series has unique take on love
REPLUG: Mehreen Jabbar’s new series has unique take on love
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.