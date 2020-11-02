Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig tease fans with new music

Singer and actor Farhan Saeed is ready to release new music in collaboration with Aima Baig. It will be their first song together.

“Something exciting coming soon,” he posted on Instagram along with a behind the scenes shot with Baig. It seems the duo have been busy making the music video for their upcoming song.

The Ehle Dil singer also shared a BTS still with Saeed. They haven’t revealed more details about the project but fans are excited.

In last few years, the Jal band alum has ventured towards acting and starred in some of the popular and acclaimed television dramas including Udaari, Suno Chanda and the recent Prem Gali.

Baig was featured in Haadi Uppal’s debut single Te Quiero, released in May. She has become a popular name in the Pakistani music industry following her success with Coke Studio. She has sung songs for numerous Pakistani films including Lahore Se Aagey, Parey Hut Love, Na Maloom Afraad and Teefa In Trouble and OSTs for dramas.