Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ertugrul Ghazi hits YouTube record in Pakistan

Its YouTube channel now has 10 million subscribers

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Ertugrul Ghazi hits YouTube record in Pakistan

Photo: TRT Website

Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul (Resurrection Erturgul) has hit another milestone.

Its official YouTube channel TRT Ertugrul by PTV, launched in April, has crossed 10 million subscribers.

“We’ve passed 10 million subscribers on our Urdu Ertugrul channel on YouTube,” Turkish Radio and Television Director Riyaad Minty wrote in a tweet. He thanked viewers across the world for contributing to the show’s success.  

Related: PTV to broadcast another hit Turkish serial, Yunus Emre

According to Minty, globally across all languages, it has around 15 million subscribers, with over three billion views.

The show is based on the life of Muslim warrior Ertugrul Ghazi, the father of Osman I who founded the Ottoman Empire. It was first aired in Turkey in 2014, and was later introduced to the international audience via Netflix. It has also been dubbed in different languages across the world.  

It has become widely popular with Pakistani audience too after it began airing in April. Within the first 15 days, the official YouTube channel had crossed one million subscribers.

It has been dubbed in Urdu by the state-owned television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier believes that the show will help boost Islamic culture and values among young people in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dirilis Ertugrul Ertugrul Ghazi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ertugrul Ghazi, TRT Ertugrul by PTV, Ertugrul Ghazi youtube channel, Ertuğrul — Political leader, ertugrul ghazi cast, ertugrul ghazi season 1, ertugrul ghazi season 2 episode 76, ertugrul ghazi song, ertugrul ghazi app
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
This is what Hania Aamir looked like in childhood
This is what Hania Aamir looked like in childhood
Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55
Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55
BTS album BE racks up millions of listens within hours
BTS album BE racks up millions of listens within hours
7 questions for Meesha Shafi--not on dating or liars
7 questions for Meesha Shafi–not on dating or liars
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Deepika Padukone to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan
Deepika Padukone to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan
PSL Final: Pakistani celebs share excitement on Karachi Kings' victory
PSL Final: Pakistani celebs share excitement on Karachi Kings’ victory
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt rescues refugee children in Afghanistan
Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt rescues refugee children in Afghanistan
Salman Khan self-isolating after driver tests positive for coronavirus
Salman Khan self-isolating after driver tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.