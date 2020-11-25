Ertugrul Ghazi hits YouTube record in Pakistan

Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul (Resurrection Erturgul) has hit another milestone.

Its official YouTube channel TRT Ertugrul by PTV, launched in April, has crossed 10 million subscribers.

“We’ve passed 10 million subscribers on our Urdu Ertugrul channel on YouTube,” Turkish Radio and Television Director Riyaad Minty wrote in a tweet. He thanked viewers across the world for contributing to the show’s success.

We’ve passed 10 million subscribers on our Urdu Ertugrul channel on @YouTube – Thanks to all the fans around the world and to everyone who has contributed to the success. We’re just getting started. #Eyvallah pic.twitter.com/JvpK7Lh1LN — Riyaad Minty (@Riy) November 23, 2020

According to Minty, globally across all languages, it has around 15 million subscribers, with over three billion views.

The show is based on the life of Muslim warrior Ertugrul Ghazi, the father of Osman I who founded the Ottoman Empire. It was first aired in Turkey in 2014, and was later introduced to the international audience via Netflix. It has also been dubbed in different languages across the world.

It has become widely popular with Pakistani audience too after it began airing in April. Within the first 15 days, the official YouTube channel had crossed one million subscribers.

It has been dubbed in Urdu by the state-owned television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier believes that the show will help boost Islamic culture and values among young people in the country.