Netflix renewed ‘Emily In Paris’ for season 2

Netflix has confirmed that its romantic comedy series Emily in Paris will be returning for a second outing.

According to Variety, news of the pick up comes less than two months after the show launched to quite the online stir and drew a somewhat sniffy response from French critics.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

However, that backlash did not prevent millions of fans from watching the show, with the first season finding itself in the Netflix top 10 most-watched list long after it debuted.

A release date for the second series has not yet been announced, nor is it clear when production will start for the next instalment or whether it will be affected by the pandemic.

The series stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily, a marketing executive from Chicago who moves to the French capital to provide a US perspective to a Parisian marketing firm.

After arriving, Emily gets off on the wrong foot with some of her co-workers, including Julien (Samuel Arnold) and her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) while she also explores the dating and fashion scenes in Paris.