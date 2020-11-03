Shah Rukh Khan just saw himself on world’s tallest screen

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai with family and friends on Monday. While good wishes came in from around the world, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up with the Bollywood king’s images and birthday wish for him.

The actor and his family are currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League. He owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Khan said on his Instagram account that he was glad to see himself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world.

“It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!” said Khan.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana also shared a picture in a similar setting from the party they threw for him.

Director Karan Johar also shared a video of Khan showing the thumbs-up sign and walking on a terrace, overlooking the tower.

Eralier, Khan revealed that he doesn’t have big plans for his birthday this year. He also asked fans to celebrate his birthday while practicing social distancing.

The Bollywood superstar celebrates his birthday on November 2, and hundreds of fans usually gather outside his house in Mumbai to see him. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were not be able to do it this year.