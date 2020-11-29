Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dead at 85: agent

He was an MBE, former weight lifter

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dead at 85: agent

Photo: AFP

Dave Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse… passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85,” Bowington wrote on Facebook.

“May the force be with him, always!” the agent told the BBC.

Bowington added that Prowse’s death was “a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world”.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the epic saga, tweeted that he was “so sad to hear David Prowse has passed.”

“He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader,” he wrote.

“Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

A former body-builder turned actor, Prowse’s towering stature at almost two metres (6.5 feet) clinched him the role of the instantly-recognisable antagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy.

But while he donned the glossy black armour and cape, the Bristol native’s strong western English accent meant the filmmakers turned to James Earl Jones for the chilling voice that would emerge from behind the mask.

Prowse nevertheless remained attached to the character, telling AFP in 2013 that he was “the greatest big-screen villain of all time”.

He was born in the southwest English city on July 1, 1935, to a working class family, winning a scholarship to the prestigious local school.

Prowse soon developed a love for weightlifting and went on to represent his country at the Commonwealth Games in the early 1960s before forging a career in Hollywood.

He trained Christopher Reeve for the role of Superman and was reportedly spotted by Star Wars director George Lucas as an extra in “A Clockwork Orange”.

Lucas asked him to audition for the roles of Vader and hairy giant Chewbacca, plumping for the dark side because “you always remember the bad guys,” he once told the BBC.

At home, he is equally well remembered for playing the “Green Cross Code” Man, a superhero created as part of a public information campaign to teach children road safety.

He played the role for almost 20 years, and earned an MBE in 2000.

Other film credits include 1972’s “Minotaur” and 1977’s “Jabberwocky”, and he also appeared in many TV shows including “The Saint” and “The Benny Hill Show”.

Since the original Star Wars trilogy was released in the late 1970s and early 80s, Prowse had travelled the world meeting hardcore fans.

FaceBook WhatsApp
star wars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s engagement ceremony
Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay
Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Ramsha Khan's rules before getting married 
Ramsha Khan’s rules before getting married 
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi clears death rumours
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi clears death rumours
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
You won't recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look
You won’t recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55
Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.