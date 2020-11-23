Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrested over 86g of ganja

A raid was conducted at their house in Mumbai

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrested over 86g of ganja

Photo: @bharti.laughterqueen/ Instagram

Indian comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau over allegations of illegal possession and use of banned drugs.

The agency had raided their home in Mumbai over the weekend.

A small quantity of cannabis (86.5 grams) was found from their home following a raid conducted by NCB, reported NDTV. They were then taken to the agency’s Mumbai office for questioning.

“Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja,” the officials told news agency ANI. They both have been sent to judicial custody till December 4.

The quantity of drugs found at the couple’s home was not commercial but could still invite up to 10 years in jail, according to officials.

The NCB has been probing alleged consumption and possession of drugs by people in the film industry. The investigation was launched after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in June.

Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested in September by the agency on charges of procuring drugs for him. She was later released on bail.  

Several celebs including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and recently Arjun Rampal have been summoned by the agency for questioning.

Bharti Singh Bollywood
 
