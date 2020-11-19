CokeFest 2020: Pakistan prepares for its first-ever digital music festival

Pakistani music lovers have something to look forward to. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s CokeFest is taking place online. It will be Pakistan’s first-ever digital music festival.

The three-day event is scheduled to go live from November 20 to November 22. People from across the country can participate for free.

They have to register on the music streaming app Patari to receive a unique code. This will enable them to live-stream the event via the on-demand video platform Tapmad.

The artist line-up features some of the well-known musicians in the country including Ali Noor, Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail, Natasha Baig, Alicia Dias, Young Stunners, ESharp, XPolymer Dar, SomeWhatSuper, and Britain’s Got Talent singer Sirine Jahangir among others.

CokeFest is a food and music festival organised every year in major cities across the country. In this year’s virtual event, participants will also be given online food discounts.