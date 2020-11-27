Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad

She's here for Kaavan's transfer to Cambodia

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

American singer Cher met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday, his office shared on Twitter.

PM Khan appreciated Cher's efforts in helping Kaavan retire to an elephant sanctuary and thanked her.

Singer, actress and television personality, Cher was once referred to by the media as the "Goddess of Pop". She is said to be an embodiment of female autonomy in a male-dominated industry.

The plight of Kaavan, an overweight, 35-year-old Asiatic elephant, had drawn international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of the Islamabad zoo, where conditions are so bad that a judge ordered all the animals to be moved.

Kaavan is set to be flown to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday by Four Paws. Cher also advocated for Kaavan to be transfered.

