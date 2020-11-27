Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

American singer Cher met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday, his office shared on Twitter.

PM Khan appreciated Cher's efforts in helping Kaavan retire to an elephant sanctuary and thanked her.

Singer, actress and television personality, Cher was once referred to by the media as the "Goddess of Pop". She is said to be an embodiment of female autonomy in a male-dominated industry.

The plight of Kaavan, an overweight, 35-year-old Asiatic elephant, had drawn international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of the Islamabad zoo, where conditions are so bad that a judge ordered all the animals to be moved.

Just Came From Meeting To Thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn For Making It Possible For

Me To Take Kaavan To Cambodia. Kaavan Will Be Able To Leave For Cambodia On The 29. Think Documentary Will Be Heartwarming🙏🏻. — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

Kaavan is set to be flown to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday by Four Paws. Cher also advocated for Kaavan to be transfered.