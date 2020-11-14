Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bushra Ansari cautions against comparing artists

She thinks actors in her time were more disciplined

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bushra Ansari cautions against comparing artists

Photo: File

Actor Bushra Ansari has been part of the Pakistani entertainment industry for nearly five decades now. She thinks actors in her time were more disciplined and punctual.

In an instagram video, she talked about all the aspects that make today’s actors different from the ones in the past.

Farq zamane main har cheez ka hota hai [Everything tends to evolve with time]”, she said, adding that you cannot draw comparisons between different periods in time. “You cannot, for example, say that fashion designers in a particular time were better.”

Related: Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special

“Every era has its own demands. With the change in social attitudes, relationships, and economic circumstances of people, many things change,” she said.

She cautioned against comparing artists and advised that in every profession, one needs the kind of attitude and commitment that helps in making their work shine.

She is working in the drama Zebaish alongside her niece Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, and sister Asma Abbas. It has been directed by Iqbal Hussain and written by Ansari herself.

In July, she apologised to drama critics and fans for her comments on a review of Zebaish, by YouTube channel Amma TV Aur Mein by Momin Ali Munshi and his mother Lubna Faryad.

She said that when an artist, writer, director or a producer works on a project, it becomes a part of them. “It was like a child for them that they create with love for their audience.”

Keeping this in mind, she said, it hurts when someone ridicules your hard work. “I believe that everyone has a right to like or dislike our work but language is important,” she added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bushra Ansari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bushra ansari on young actors, Bushra Ansari drama Zebaish , bushra ansari husband, bushra ansari sisters, bushra ansari age, bushra ansari son, bushra ansari first husband, bushra ansari daughter
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.