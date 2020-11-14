Bushra Ansari cautions against comparing artists

Actor Bushra Ansari has been part of the Pakistani entertainment industry for nearly five decades now. She thinks actors in her time were more disciplined and punctual.

In an instagram video, she talked about all the aspects that make today’s actors different from the ones in the past.

“Farq zamane main har cheez ka hota hai [Everything tends to evolve with time]”, she said, adding that you cannot draw comparisons between different periods in time. “You cannot, for example, say that fashion designers in a particular time were better.”

Related: Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special

“Every era has its own demands. With the change in social attitudes, relationships, and economic circumstances of people, many things change,” she said.

She cautioned against comparing artists and advised that in every profession, one needs the kind of attitude and commitment that helps in making their work shine.

She is working in the drama Zebaish alongside her niece Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, and sister Asma Abbas. It has been directed by Iqbal Hussain and written by Ansari herself.

In July, she apologised to drama critics and fans for her comments on a review of Zebaish, by YouTube channel Amma TV Aur Mein by Momin Ali Munshi and his mother Lubna Faryad.

She said that when an artist, writer, director or a producer works on a project, it becomes a part of them. “It was like a child for them that they create with love for their audience.”

Keeping this in mind, she said, it hurts when someone ridicules your hard work. “I believe that everyone has a right to like or dislike our work but language is important,” she added.