Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan weds Gujarat mufti

She recently left showbiz

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Collage: SAMAA Digital

India’s Sana Khan, who recently quit acting, has tied the knot with a Gujarat-based man named Mufti Anas.

Khan herself hasn’t confirmed the news on social media yet but a video posted by several Indian new outlets shows her donning a white bridal dress and walking down the stairs with Anas.

According to The Hindustan Times, they got married in a private ceremony.

Viral Bhayani, an Indian photographer, has also uploaded a video where the couple can be seen cutting a cake.

Khan rose to fame after winning Big Boss Season 6. She used to be a professional dancer, model and an actor before October 2021.

In an Instagram post, she announced that she will on longer work in the showbiz industry and spend the rest of her life to “serve Allah and His beings”.

Khan is thankful for the love her fans have shown her during her acting career but now wants to focus on becoming a better Muslim.

She has been posting videos of herself giving tips to other Muslims on strengthening their faith. She helps them with her experience.

