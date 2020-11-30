Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan’s Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari’s journey

Rahim Pardesi makes a special appearance in the song

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan’s Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari’s journey

Pakistani singers Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan have released Baari 2 aka Uchiyaan Dewaraan and we cannot stop listening to the song on loop. It’s a remake of their original song that was released last year.

The song has the same old-Lahore vibes. The official music video has already has 2.7 million views on YouTube.

The video features Momina and Bilal as lovers but there is more added to their love story. YouTube sensation Rahim Pardesi makes a special appearance in the music video as well.

Last year, after Baari became a hit, Mustehsan and Saeed were overwhelmed by the response to it and announced that a second part of the famous song was on its way. The first song garnered over 89 million views on YouTube.

The Coke Studio star also shared a picture from the song and wrote, “Baari was about a girl with a broken heart letting her guards down and giving love another chance. A year later, we visit them again and find out where the relationship took them. Stay tuned for Baari 2.”

Saeed also posted a shot from the video, hinting at the sequel’s release.

Baari was composed and written by Saeed and featured the two as lovers but there are high walls to scale for their relationship.

Saeed has been releasing music under his record label One Two Records. He recently collaborated with actor Saba Qamar for his song Qabool.  

Mustehsan became a singing sensation after making her debut with Coke Studio 9’s Afreen Afreen with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Bilal Saeed Momina Mustehsan
 
