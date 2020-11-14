Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan to release song

The duo collaborated last year on Baari

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan to release song

Photo: @mominamustehsan/ Instagram

Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed are set to release another song.

They are collaborating on the sequel of Baari, a Punjabi song released last year.

Baari was about a girl with a broken heart letting her guard down and giving love another chance,” Mustehsan wrote on Instagram. “A year later, we visit them again and find out where the relationship took them.”

Watch: Naumaan Ijaz, son sing to Bilal Saeed’s Baari

Saeed also posted a shot from the video, hinting at the sequel’s release.

Baari, composed and written by Saeed, features the two as lovers but there are high walls to scale in the relationship. YouTube sensation Rahim Pardesi makes a special appearance. The video has 89 million views on YouTube.

Saeed has been releasing music under his record label One Two Records. He recently collaborated with actor Saba Qamar for his song Qubool.  

Mustehsan became a singing sensation after making her debut with Coke Studio 9’s Afreen Afreen that featured her with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilal Saeed Momina Mustehsan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.