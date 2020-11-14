Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan to release song

Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed are set to release another song.

They are collaborating on the sequel of Baari, a Punjabi song released last year.

“Baari was about a girl with a broken heart letting her guard down and giving love another chance,” Mustehsan wrote on Instagram. “A year later, we visit them again and find out where the relationship took them.”

Watch: Naumaan Ijaz, son sing to Bilal Saeed’s Baari

Saeed also posted a shot from the video, hinting at the sequel’s release.

Baari, composed and written by Saeed, features the two as lovers but there are high walls to scale in the relationship. YouTube sensation Rahim Pardesi makes a special appearance. The video has 89 million views on YouTube.

Saeed has been releasing music under his record label One Two Records. He recently collaborated with actor Saba Qamar for his song Qubool.

Mustehsan became a singing sensation after making her debut with Coke Studio 9’s Afreen Afreen that featured her with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.