Bilal Khan’s new song tells Zaid Ali’s love story

Pakistani YouTube star Zaid Ali and his wife Yumnah Ali have starred together in Bilal Khan’s new song Gallan Teriyan Mitheeyan.

Written and directed by Khan himself, the song shows Ali head-over-heels in love with Yumnah. Khan is playing his friend in the video.

He shared few photos with the couple on Instagram, along with a link to his song.

This is the first time Zaid Ali and Yumnah have worked together in a music video. They feature in each other’s vlogs and videos on social media.

The song has raked in over 500,000 views on YouTube.

A few weeks ago, Ali posted a picture with Yumnah celebrating their third wedding anniversary. He wrote that the latter is still as confident and beautiful as she was three years ago.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a simple wedding ceremony.

Khan is known for his songs Bachana, Tou Kia Hua, and Larho Mujhey. In last few years, he also starred in Pakistani television dramas including Khamoshi and Sammi.