Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video

It has more than seven billion views

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video

Photo: Screengrab

The wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children’s song “Baby Shark” became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday, with more than seven billion plays.

The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children’s YouTube to a global viral sensation, with a catchy and addictive melody buoyed by a hypnotically colourful video.

“Baby Shark Dance”, the English-language version of the song, clocked up over seven billion views on YouTube at around 0400 GMT on Monday, dethroning Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” as the most-watched video on the platform.

The ubiquitous children’s song and earworm, first uploaded to YouTube in June 2016, is a remix of an American campfire song by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong.

Related: YouTube to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Its YouTube success paved its route into the global music charts, reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.

It has picked up plenty of adult fans along its way to global viral fame: the Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year, prompting the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.

One US town played the song on a loop, while another, Florida’s West Palm Beach, used the melody to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area.

It has also been pressed into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, “Wash Your Hands”, teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.

Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean — rapper Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” held the title for more than three years until it was dethroned by Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Baby Shark youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.