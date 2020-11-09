Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration

Actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their son Rayan’s third birthday over the weekend.

The theme of the birthday party was inspired by Blippi, a character that teaches children everything from colors to letters to and much more through YouTube videos.

In the family pictures posted by Khan on Instagram, Rayan was dressed in blue shirt with orange suspenders and a bow tie, similar to Bippi’s signature outift. The cake was also matching to the theme.

The couple also has a five-year-old daughter Hoorain. Recently, she shared pictures from her fifth birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family celebrated the birthday at home.

Khan frequently shares pictures of her children on social media. In September, she wrote a note expressing how much she loves them. She said that her kids give her the strength to face her biggest fights and jump over her biggest obstacles.