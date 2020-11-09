Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration

Rayyan turned three on November 7

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration

Photo: @ayezakhan.ak/ Instagram

Actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their son Rayan’s third birthday over the weekend.

The theme of the birthday party was inspired by Blippi, a character that teaches children everything from colors to letters to and much more through YouTube videos.   

In the family pictures posted by Khan on Instagram, Rayan was dressed in blue shirt with orange suspenders and a bow tie, similar to Bippi’s signature outift. The cake was also matching to the theme.

Related: Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother

The couple also has a five-year-old daughter Hoorain. Recently, she shared pictures from her fifth birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family celebrated the birthday at home.

Khan frequently shares pictures of her children on social media. In September, she wrote a note expressing how much she loves them. She said that her kids give her the strength to face her biggest fights and jump over her biggest obstacles.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan Danish Taimoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Motorway rape case inspires film
Motorway rape case inspires film
Haroon's TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren't happy
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.