Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi clears death rumours

Musician Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi has once again cleared the rumours, circulating on the internet, about his demise.

Several local websites had been reporting the news of his death since Wednesday.

“Once again, false news is circulating about me. I am absolutely fine with all your prayers, Alhamdulillah,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

This is not the first time that rumors of Esakhelvi’s death have gone viral. In July, he had posted a video message to ensure fans that he has been doing fine and requested for prayers.

In April 2019, the perpetrator of the rumour on Facebook, a resident of Taunsa Sharif, was apprehended by the authorities but charges were dropped as the singer himself excused the culprit.

Esakhelvi was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23, 2019. He was bestowed the Pride of Performance Award in 1991. He holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the highest number of recorded albums by a singer.