Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy

The remake has been featured in an upcoming Bollywood film

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy

Junoon’s iconic song Sayonee is loved by music lovers across the world and has been remade by Indian record label T-Series, leaving fans unimpressed to say the least.

Sung by singer Arijit Singh and Jyoti Nooran, the remake is the title song for upcoming thriller Sayonee.  

Related: Salman Ahmed strongly defends Coke Studio rendition of Sayonee

People on social media are not happy with the song and think Bollywood should stop copying Pakistani songs. Many people spoke up against the Indian version of the classic song.

“Bhai apna koi original gana b bana lo ya saray Pakistan k hits ko hi remake krna ha? [Make your own songs or are you going to remake all of Pakistan’s hits]” another user wrote on Twitter.

People also pointed out the hypocrisy that Bollywood doesn’t work with Pakistani artists but doesn’t hold back from using their songs.  

Some didn’t like the cover and said the label has ruined the original song.

The remake has been composed by Joy-Anjan, and the additional lyrics have been written by Alaukik Rahi.

The original Sayonee was featured in Junoon’s 1997 album Azadi, and went on to become one of the band’s most iconic songs.

