Anoushey Ashraf’s DMs prove female friendship could be real

She has received multiple messages of support from fans

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Celebrities are often trolled on social media for everything they do. But actor Anoushey Ashraf has been receiving some positive messages and support from her fans on Instagram.

She shared multiple screenshots of messages by her fans. “Men compliment me and it certainly feels great. But when women compliment me, it uplifts my spirit and soul,” she wrote.

In September, Ashraf launched an Instagram initiative called Believe Women in order to support women who had been suffering sexual abuse and harassment in silence. The identities of the women who shared their stories were kept hidden.

Related: Anoushey Ashraf’s wish is granted in the pandemic

“These messages have come to me over the last two days from ladies around the world. They specially wrote to me to appreciate me and give me love,” she said. Ashraf said it feels good to know that she has so many people supporting her.   

“They took the time out to let someone know they’re talented and inspiring. Non-physical compliments also feel so good sometimes,” she said.

“I feel like I have a bigger support system of sisters I haven’t even met but want each of them to know how grateful I am for you.”

Ashraf thinks it’s a misconception that women are always jealous of each other and breed resentment. “People dislike one another, people are sometimes jealous of one another, irrespective of their gender. These messages are proof,” she said.

“To the men who love me and my work, I’m so very thankful to you. To the women who do the same, I wish I could hug each of you,” the actor said. “This means a lot.”

