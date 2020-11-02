Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Anoushey Ashraf’s wish is granted in the pandemic

She visited Cappadocia

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Anoushey Ashraf’s wish is granted in the pandemic

Photo: File

VJ Anoushey Ashraf has fulfilled her long-term wish to visit Turkey’s Cappadocia and enjoy its famous hot-air balloons.

Sharing photos and clips of her trip on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude on being able to tour despite the COVID-19 pandemic.   

“One big tick off the bucket list! I first saw Cappadocia pictures in my life several years ago and knew instantly that I must visit this town at least once in my life,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

One Big Tick off the bucket list!! I first saw #Cappadocia pictures in my life several years ago and knew instantly that I must visit this town at least once in my life. Plans were made, plans were cancelled, other places were visited but somewhere at the back of my head, a little voice gently reminded me often enough ‘we’ve got to see cappadocia and ride them balloons one day’ it said. It’s true, if you think it and want it bad enough, the entire universe conspires to make it happen for you. With Covid-19 causing havoc around the world, I just prayed often that even though the worst has hit us humans, life is still fragile, short and worth living as much as you possibly can. I’m lucky, thankful and forever in awe of how God responds to your heart, for indeed He knows you better than yourself. This time, it was rather spontaneous and plans were made very quickly and here I am many years later, on a balloon… thanking our planet for providing me breathtaking views and letting me interact with her in so many different ways. Thank you Cappadocia! Forever in my heart. #travel #adventure #hotairballoon

A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf) on Nov 1, 2020 at 2:24am PST

Related: Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence     

Ashraf described how she made plans before but wasn’t able to follow-up on them. “Plans were made, plans were cancelled, other places were visited but somewhere at the back of my head, a little voice gently reminded me often enough ‘we’ve got to see Cappadocia and ride those balloons one day,’” she said.

She believes that everyone should hope to live life to its fullest despite a difficult time such as the COVID-19 pandemic. “I just prayed often that even though the worst has hit us humans, life is still fragile, short and worth living as much as you possibly can,” she said, adding that she is grateful and in awe of how God responded to her heart this time.

“It was rather spontaneous and plans were made very quickly and here I am many years later, on a balloon, thanking our planet for providing me breathtaking views and letting me interact with her in so many different ways. Thank you Cappadocia! Forever in my heart,” she added.

Ashraf has been updated fans about her activities in Turkey by sharing pictures on Instagram. She has also completed the Rose Valley trek in Cappadocia and shopped at the grand bazaar in Istanbul.

Believe Women: Anoushey Ashraf highlights sexual abuse in society

A few days ago, actor Imran Abbas also visited Cappadocia on his trip to Turkey.

RELATED STORIES

