Isolation was scary and annoying, says Ameer Gilani

Sabaat’s actor Ameer Gillani has recovered from the novel coronavirus after going into self-isolation at home for 15 days.

The actor announced his recovery on Sunday on Instagram. He tested positive on November 2.

“This bed has been my only friend for the past 15 days. Isolation has been scary and annoying,” said Gillani.

The actor announced on Instagram stories that he wasn’t showing any symptoms apart from not being able to smell or taste anything, which is common with COVID-19.

Earlier, another Sabaat actor Usman Mukhtar tested positive on October 19.

He asked fans to pray for a speedy recovery. “Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn’t over yet.”

On November 9, Mukhtar confirmed on social media that he tested negative after 10 days.