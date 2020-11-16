Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Isolation was scary and annoying, says Ameer Gilani

He had tested positive on November 2

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Isolation was scary and annoying, says Ameer Gilani

Photo: Screengrab

Sabaat’s actor Ameer Gillani has recovered from the novel coronavirus after going into self-isolation at home for 15 days.

The actor announced his recovery on Sunday on Instagram. He tested positive on November 2.

“This bed has been my only friend for the past 15 days. Isolation has been scary and annoying,” said Gillani.

The actor announced on Instagram stories that he wasn’t showing any symptoms apart from not being able to smell or taste anything, which is common with COVID-19.

Earlier, another Sabaat actor Usman Mukhtar tested positive on October 19.

He asked fans to pray for a speedy recovery. “Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn’t over yet.”

On November 9, Mukhtar confirmed on social media that he tested negative after 10 days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ameer Gilani Sabaat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ameer Gilani, ameer Gilani recoveres, ameer Gilani corona, ameer Gilani coronavirus, ameer Gilani sabaat, ameer Gilani age, ameer Gilani wife, ameer Gilani father, ameer Gilani sister, ameer Gilani education, ameer Gilani mother
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.