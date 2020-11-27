Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay

It features rapper Abid Brohi

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay

Photo: @abidbrohi_official/ Instagram

Singers Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima have released another song together. This time it’s a rendition of a popular Sindhi folk song Allay (Munja Mar Wara), and features rapper Abid Brohi.   

The song pays a tribute to Sindhi culture and heritage. It highlights the indigenous tradition and craftsmanship of Sindhi people. Ajrak is a prominent feature in the video. Fatima is also clad in a traditional Sindhi outfit.

On Instagram, Zafar thanked everyone who became part of the project. The song has been produced by Hassan Badshah.

Fans have been praising the song and how it represents Sindhi culture. They also loved Zafar’s dance moves.

Fatima is a 14-year-old singer from Balochistan. She made her singing debut last year with the classical Balochi song ‘Laila o’ Laila’ alongside Zafar.

In October last year, Fatima had told SAMAA TV about how her dream turned into reality with the rendition of the popular Balochi folk song. Being a fan of the Teefa in Trouble star, Fatima had expressed her desire to work with him. She now wants to perform alongside Sufi maestro Abida Parveen.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abid Brohi Ali Zafar Urooj Fatima
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55
Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55
7 questions for Meesha Shafi--not on dating or liars
7 questions for Meesha Shafi–not on dating or liars
Actor Imran Abbas fears ending up with the wrong person
Actor Imran Abbas fears ending up with the wrong person
BTS album BE racks up millions of listens within hours
BTS album BE racks up millions of listens within hours
Deepika Padukone to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan
Deepika Padukone to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Ertugrul Ghazi hits YouTube record in Pakistan
Ertugrul Ghazi hits YouTube record in Pakistan
Ramsha Khan's rules before getting married 
Ramsha Khan’s rules before getting married 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.