Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay

Singers Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima have released another song together. This time it’s a rendition of a popular Sindhi folk song Allay (Munja Mar Wara), and features rapper Abid Brohi.

The song pays a tribute to Sindhi culture and heritage. It highlights the indigenous tradition and craftsmanship of Sindhi people. Ajrak is a prominent feature in the video. Fatima is also clad in a traditional Sindhi outfit.

On Instagram, Zafar thanked everyone who became part of the project. The song has been produced by Hassan Badshah.

Fans have been praising the song and how it represents Sindhi culture. They also loved Zafar’s dance moves.

Fatima is a 14-year-old singer from Balochistan. She made her singing debut last year with the classical Balochi song ‘Laila o’ Laila’ alongside Zafar.

In October last year, Fatima had told SAMAA TV about how her dream turned into reality with the rendition of the popular Balochi folk song. Being a fan of the Teefa in Trouble star, Fatima had expressed her desire to work with him. She now wants to perform alongside Sufi maestro Abida Parveen.