Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song

An Ajrak clad Ali Zafar has been spotted dancing in behind the scenes footage of the music video for a funky new Sindhi song he is releasing.

The actor-cum-singer is releasing the song with 14-year-old sensation Urooj Fatima. She made her singing debut last year with the classical Balochi song ‘Laila o’ Laila’ alongside Zafar.

The video posted on Instagram indicates that Zafar will be showing off his dance moves in the music video.

Earlier in October 2019, Fatima told SAMAA TV about how her dream turned into reality with the rendition of the popular Balochi folk song.

Being a fan of the Teefa in Trouble star, Fatima had expressed her desire to work with Zafar.

“It was an honour working with Ali Zafar, he is very humble,” she said.

She revealed that it didn’t take long for her to practice as she already knew the song. However, it took Zafar some time to get the hang of it.

“The biggest moment of my life was when Ali Zafar posted on Twitter that he feels honoured after performing with me,” she said.