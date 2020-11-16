Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt on a getaway

They are on vacation in Turkey

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
In pictures: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt on a getaway

Photo: @aimankhan.official/ Instagram

Actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have gone on vacations to Turkey.

They shared a photo from the plane to announce their getaway.

 “Vacation after such a long period of time!” wrote Butt.

The couple has been posting photos of the trip on Instagram to keep their fans updated.

The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this month. They have a one-year-old daughter Amal.

Khan’s sister Minal is taking care of her niece Amal in Pakistan.  

“Enjoy! I’ll eat Amal,” she commented on Khan’s post.



FaceBook WhatsApp
AIman Khan Muneeb Butt Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.