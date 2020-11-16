In pictures: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt on a getaway

Actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have gone on vacations to Turkey.

They shared a photo from the plane to announce their getaway.

“Vacation after such a long period of time!” wrote Butt.

The couple has been posting photos of the trip on Instagram to keep their fans updated.

The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this month. They have a one-year-old daughter Amal.



Khan’s sister Minal is taking care of her niece Amal in Pakistan.

“Enjoy! I’ll eat Amal,” she commented on Khan’s post.





